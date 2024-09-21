3 Month Extension Likely For Laptop And IT Hardware Import Management System

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 21 (KNN)

The management system for laptops and other IT hardware products is expected to be extended by an additional three months beyond its current September 30 deadline, according to a senior official.

This extension is reportedly necessary to allow for further deliberations on the future of this import-substitution policy.

The of and Information (MeITY) is set to formally request the extension.

"The three-month extension will address importers' needs for the current year," the official stated, adding that "no disruption in imports is observed" under the current monitoring system.

Implemented on November 1 of last year, the import management system was originally scheduled to run until September 30, 2024. It applies to laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, ultra small form factor computers, and servers.

The government's intention was to utilise data from this monitoring system to refine its policy on allowing imports only from trusted sources.

Officially termed 'restricted import authorisation,' the policy also aims to foster an environment conducive to local manufacturing.

This system was established in response to industry concerns following an August 3 notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) that placed these computing devices on the restricted import list.

The official revealed that importers have been authorised to bring in USD 9.5 billion worth of these products, with USD 8.4 billion already imported.

Approvals have been granted to 110 applications from brand owners, retailers, and resellers, including multinational corporations such as Lenovo, Xiaomi, Dell, HP, Apple, and Samsung.

Currently, the system provides automatic import authorisations without scrutiny, requiring importers to provide only the name, quality, and value of items they wish to import.

The primary sources for IT hardware imports are China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, and Malaysia.

As deliberations continue, stakeholders await further developments on how this import-substitution policy may evolve in the coming months.

(KNN Bureau)