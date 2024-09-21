Egypt Launches Rapid Response In Aswan As Dozens Exhibit Gastroenteritis Akin Symptoms

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Dozens of residents in Aswan, southern Egypt, have exhibited symptoms akin to gastroenteritis, leading the Egyptian to implement rapid intervention measures. The of dispatched specialized medical teams to identify the source of the infections and analyze drinking water for safety.

The gastroenteritis cases are primarily concentrated in the village of Abu Al-Rish, approximately 20 km north of Aswan.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Health reported that Khaled Abdel Ghaffar received a detailed update on the measures taken in Aswan. This follows a surge in gastroenteritis cases in local hospitals.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, said that a central team from the Preventive Medicine Sector, led by Deputy Minister Amr Qandil, visited several hospitals, including the University Hospital, Al-Masalla Hospital, Al-Sadaka Hospital, and Daraw Central Hospital. The team examined patients, monitored the medical services provided, and assessed the patients' health conditions.

The report also mentioned visits to homes in various villages within the Daraw administration, where residents were interviewed to understand the current health situation and provided with necessary health awareness. Additionally, community discussions were held after Friday prayers in a mosque to explain the health situation and reassure residents.

A virtual workshop was conducted for doctors and department heads in hospitals to train them on the protocol for diagnosing, treating, and referring cases of gastroenteritis. The training was led by Sherif Wadih, the Minister's Advisor for Emergency and Intensive Care Affairs. A future meeting is planned to enhance awareness among doctors in primary care units regarding the management of gastroenteritis cases.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced the dispatch of medical teams to uncover the source of the infections in Aswan. During a press conference on Thursday, he confirmed that the drinking water in the governorate was tested and found to be safe.

He suggested that the infections might be due to contaminated food or a seasonal infection that spreads in Aswan during the summer. Approximately 200 cases have been reported in the governorate's hospitals.