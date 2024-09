Centre Clears Appointment Of Three Additional Judges In Madras HC

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Acting swiftly on the recommendations made by the CJI DY Chandrachud-led Supreme Court Collegium, the Centre on Saturday cleared the appointment of three additional judges in Madras High Court.

In a post on X, Union for Law and Justice Arjun Meghwal announced that President Droupadi Murmu was pleased to appoint judicial officers R. Poornima, M. Jothiraman, and Augustine Devadoss Maria Clete as additional judges of Madras HC.

Last week, the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by CJI Chandrachud, had recommended the appointment of three judicial officers as Madras High Court judges. The recommendation for the appointment of judicial officers Poornima, and Clete as HC judges was made on April 23 this year by the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.

Poornima, who is known for her integrity, joined the judicial service as a district judge in 2011 and served in various capacities, said the SC Collegium, adding that "the inputs provided by the Department of Justice in the file indicate that the candidate enjoys a good personal and professional image and that nothing adverse has come to notice against her integrity".

Jothiraman, who is presently working as Registrar General of the Madras High Court, joined the Judicial Service as a district judge in February 2011. The SC Collegium said that the consultee-colleague has found the candidate suitable for appointment as he is an honest, upright, and balanced judge.

Dr Clete, who joined the judicial service as a Civil Judge (Junior Division) in 1995, was promoted to a district judge in 2013. "Her elevation would enhance the representation of minorities on the Bench of the Madras High Court. Our consultee-colleague is of the opinion that the candidate has sufficient experience and knowledge and she is suitable to be elevated as a Judge of the High Court," noted the SC Collegium.

It stated that it found the three judicial officers "suitable for appointment", bearing in mind the views of the consultee-judge, conversant with the affairs of the Madras High Court, the report of the Judgment Assessment Committee and the assessment made by the Centre in the file. "We have also taken note of the fact that the above proposal involves non-recommendation of some senior judicial officers. Cogent reasons have been recorded by the Collegium of the High Court for not recommending their names. We are, therefore, in agreement with the High Court Collegium for overlooking them," it added.

On Friday, the Centre notified the appointment of five additional judges of the Madras High Court as permanent judges on the SC Collegium's recommendations.