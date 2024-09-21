Scholz To Meet With Zelensky In New York - German Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to New York.

That is according to German sources, Ukrinform reports, citing Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung .

"Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his trip to New York on Monday. Talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are planned for the same day, according to government sources," the report said.

Scholz is leaving for New York on Saturday afternoon for three days. He will participate in a Summit of the Future there, which will focus on the reform of the United Nations.

Zelensky will visit the United States next week to address the UN General Assembly and hold a series of meetings, including with U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and 45th President Donald Trump. Zelensky is expected to present Ukraine's victory plan at a meeting with Biden.