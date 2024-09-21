عربي


Azerbaijan's Figure Skater Participates In Grand Prix In Turkiye

9/21/2024 7:16:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's figure skater Sabina Aliyeva participated in the Grand Prix held in Ankara, Turkiye, for juniors, Azernews reports.

The athlete scored a total of 129.84 points in her short and free programs.

Based on this result, Aliyeva placed 18th out of 35 competitors.

It is worth noting that the Grand Prix, which started on September 18, concluded today.

