Azerbaijan's Figure Skater Participates In Grand Prix In Turkiye
9/21/2024 7:16:01 AM
Azerbaijan's figure skater Sabina Aliyeva participated in the
Grand Prix held in Ankara, Turkiye, for juniors,
Azernews reports.
The athlete scored a total of 129.84 points in her short and
free programs.
Based on this result, Aliyeva placed 18th out of 35
competitors.
It is worth noting that the Grand Prix, which started on
September 18, concluded today.
