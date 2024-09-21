Singer Sunitha Sarathy Releases Powerful Anthem 'Had Enough' In Response To Rising Violence Against Women

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, September 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold and heartfelt response to the increasing violence against women in India, playback singer and composer Sunitha Sarathy has released her latest single,“Had Enough”. The emotionally charged song serves as a poignant reflection on the tragic rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor on August 9, 2024, and similar horrifying incidents that continue to shake the nation.“Had Enough” is a soul-stirring anthem born out of the collective grief and outrage expressed across social media. Through its powerful lyrics and haunting melody, the song conveys the anguish, frustration, and unwavering determination of women demanding justice and change.Sunitha Sarathy joined forces with celebrated vocalists Saindhavi, Nithyashree, and Soundarya to create this moving track. Their harmonious voices unite to amplify the emotional intensity of the song, making“Had Enough” a resonant call for action.This release comes at a critical time when the national conversation around women's safety is growing louder. Sunitha Sarathy's anthem is more than just a song-it is a rallying cry for systemic change and a better, safer India for all women.“Had Enough” was launched today under the record label "Noizbloc" and was released by Khatija Rahman (A.R. Rahman's daughter).

