Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Governor General Of Belize On Nat'l Day
9/21/2024 3:04:48 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Saturday a cable of congratulations to Froyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize, on her country's National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished Governor General Tzalam good health and wellbeing. (pick up previous)
