Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Governor General Of Belize On Nat'l Day

KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Saturday a cable of congratulations to Froyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize, on her country's National Day. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished Governor General Tzalam good and wellbeing.

