Viral Video: Drunk Man Speaks, Plays With Cobra Without Fear, Netizens Say 'Bro Learned Python Language' Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A viral of an inebriated man fearlessly playing with a cobra just like his pet has sparked numerous reactions on social media. Many netizens were left wondering about the stupendous things alcohol does to a person.

| Viral video: Village Sarpanch's fluent English impresses IAS Tina Dabi | Watch

In the video shared on Instagram , a man who seemed to be intoxicated by liquor can be seen placing his bottle, apparently filled with country liquor, aside and playing with a cobra next to him. The video, shared by Instagram user Kaki Venkatesh, showed how the man sitting under a tree approaches snakes like a domestic creature . He can also be seen speaking in a soothing and affectionate tone.

| Viral Video: Pakistani woman does Kangana Ranaut's mimicry; netizens react

Seconds after playing with the snake, the man can also be seen reassuring someone that the poisonous creature won't bite him. Apart from the man's fearless behaviour, what caught netizens' attention was the snake's reaction to the incident. It appeared perplexed and motionless while the drunk man continued petting it.

So far, the video has garnered nearly 4.4 lakh likes and more than two thousand comments. Many netizens expressed disbelief at the snake's response to the man. Meanwhile, many commented on the video's hilarious reactions.

Joking about snake waiting for its share of liquor, a user commented“Snake is waiting for his share in 90ml”

“Don't know what the cobra is thinking after seeing him,” commented another user in Telugu.

| Ashneer Grover's old video of EY office visit goes viral after employee's death

“This video is also a thing to learn that unless you give any problem to anyone, they can never do bad to you,” read another comment on the post.

“It's that easy for men to make friends [sic]”

“They can sense danger moments of human ! He don't have fear in face , no quick reflection, no shouting , no unnecessary hand or leg moments, no very fast eye moments so snake doesn't got any vibes from him being attacked ! So it is just thinking what is this hooman doing exactly here he is just an happy soul.... [sic]”

“He used all his luck in Seconds [sic]”

“Once again proved... India is not for beginners [sic]”

“Bro learned python language [sic]”



