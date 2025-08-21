Inland Empire's 'Health Plan With A Heart' Named One Of PEOPLE's 100 Companies That Care®

"We are honored to be featured on PEOPLE's Companies That Care® list," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "This recognition is a testament to our team's commitment to our mission, vision and values and unwavering dedication to serving our members, providers and community."

PEOPLE's annual list spotlights companies that go above and beyond to recognize their employees, uplift the communities they serve, and strive to make the world a better place. To earn this spot, IEHP surpassed rigorous benchmarks by establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for in the country.

"At IEHP, we recognize that the way we engage with our employees mirrors how we serve our communities," said Supriya Sood, Chief People Officer. "To be recognized by PEOPLE Magazine is a reflection of how deeply we value our people and the culture that we've built together."

The globally recognized publication partners with Great Place To Work® to compile the highly competitive list, and honorees must employ at least 10 U.S. employees and be Great Place To Work CertifiedTM, a designation IEHP earned for the fifth year in a row in June.

The Companies That Care® list is assembled using data from employee surveys submitted for Great Place To Work® consideration. More than 3,600 team members-over 90% of IEHP's workforce-completed this year's survey, with 88% surveyed in agreement with the following: "Taking everything into account, I would say IEHP is a great place to work."

Results also showed that 96% of those surveyed believe IEHP is a physically safe place to work, and 95% said IEHP has special unique benefits, treats people fairly regardless of their background, and has a strong work-life balance.

"Businesses are vital pillars in the communities where they operate," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work, in an press release announcing this year's list . "Caring for your people and your community isn't something you do after you build a successful business; it's how to make your business successful."

Learn more about IEHP at iehp.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the fifth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). As of 2024, IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 4,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.

