Gastric Cancer: Puriscal, Hojancha, And Five Other Cantons Have The Highest Mortality Rates In Costa Rica

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The cantons of Puriscal, Hojancha, Acosta, Dota, León Cortés, Alvarado, and Jiménez have the highest mortality rates from gastric cancer in Costa Rica. These areas exceed 20 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, while the national average is 14.

The finding is part of a study by the Costa Rican Biomedical Research Agency of the Inciensa Foundation (ACIB-FUNIN), published in The Lancet Regional Health – Americas.

Furthermore, the research warns that, although rates have decreased in the last three decades, the number of deaths could increase between 50% and 200% by 2050, reaching between 800 and 900 deaths per year if prevention measures are not strengthened.

“Costa Rica faces a challenging future with gastric cancer, as our country has been characterized by high incidence rates of this disease. Hence the importance of conducting studies to better understand the disease and its context, so that scientific evidence allows our health system to plan the burden of this cancer, as well as make decisions to prevent it and improve people's quality of life,” explained Dr. Rolando Herrero, Scientific Director of ACIB-FUNIN.

The cantons of Puriscal, Acosta, Dota, León Cortés, Alvarado, Jiménez, and Hojancha have the highest gastric cancer mortality rates in Costa Rica, with levels equal to or greater than 20 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. The national average is 14. (Screenshot)

The study also identified clear regional inequalities. In cantons such as Puriscal, Acosta, Dota, León Cortés, Alvarado, Jiménez, and Hojancha, mortality rates far exceed the national average.

“Historically, it has been seen that in mountainous regions, especially in Latin America, the incidence and mortality rates from gastric cancer are much higher,” said Dr. Loretto Carvajal, a researcher at ACIB-FUNIN.

“However, the exact reasons are still unclear. This suggests the need for new studies focused on understanding what factors influence the disease's higher prevalence in those areas,” he emphasized. In contrast, coastal and northern cantons of Costa Rica show lower rates, demonstrating that the disease does not affect the entire country equally.

The analysis reveals that between 1990 and 2022, 23,381 new cases and 20,216 deaths from gastric cancer were recorded in Costa Rica. During that period, incidence decreased by 54% in men and 44% in women, while mortality fell by 46% in men and 40% in women.

Despite this reduction, men maintain incidence and mortality rates that are twice as high as women over the age of 40. Researchers warn that the aging of the population is what explains the projected increase.

“Although the individual risk of disease is lower than three decades ago, there will be more older adults, the most vulnerable group. By 2050, between 65% and 71% of deaths from gastric cancer will occur in people aged 70 or older,” the experts warn.

While specialists believe that the reduction in rates in recent decades is associated with:

Improvements in hygiene and nutrition

Decreased tobacco use

More frequent detection of the Helicobacter pylori bacteria , responsible for most cases of gastric cancer.

However, risk factors persist in Costa Rica, such as high salt intake, low vegetable consumption, environmental conditions in high-altitude areas, and possible genetic variations in the population.

“Given this, timely detection and treatment of Helicobacter pylori, along with healthy lifestyle habits and early diagnosis, are key to reducing the burden of the disease in the coming years,” the researchers believe.

The study concludes that Costa Rica must strengthen prevention strategies, enhance care in high-risk cantons, and maintain epidemiological surveillance in the face of the projected increase in mortality.-

RESONANCE – Shifting Reality For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.