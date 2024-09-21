Armstrong Murder Case: BJP Demands Questioning Of TN Cong Chief By Police

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Sep 21 (IANS) Senior leader of the BJP and the party's Tamil Nadu unit spokesman, ANS Prasad has demanded that the Tamil Nadu question state President, K Selvaperunthagai in connection with the murder case of BSP state President, K Armstrong.

It may be recalled that K Armstrong was murdered on July 5 in Chennai while he was chatting with his brother and friends.

Armstrong's murder sparked outrage across the state.

Prasad said that even two months after the murder of the BSP leader, allegations against Selvaperunthagai remain unaddressed.

He said that BJP state President K Annamalai had also earlier demanded investigation into the role of Selvaperunthagai in the murder case.

The BJP Tamil Nadu spokesperson also said that while Selvaperunthagai is walking free even after allegations are being made against him, BJP state Vice President leader Paul Kanagaraj was questioned.

Prasad asked why the Chennai city police was taking dual positions regarding the questioning in the murder case.

He called upon Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene in the matter and give necessary directions to the police to investigate Selvaperunthagai's role in the murder of the Dalit leader.

ANS Prasad also called upon the state government to transfer the case to the CBI if needed and added that even after over two months of the murder, Tamil Nadu police had not been able to bring all the culprits and conspirators to justice.

The murder of Armstrong, who was also an advocate in the Madras High Court, has sent shock waves in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Police has already arrested 31 people for the murder of Armstrong and there are reports of the involvement of three major gangs behind the killing.

Immediately after the murder, six people surrendered which include Ponnai Balu, brother of gangster Arcot Suresh who was murdered in August 2023.

Balu told the police that Suresh was murdered at the behest of Armstrong and that he had taken revenge.

However, police said that this was not true and that the gangs of gangster Nagendran who is a murder convict and lodged in Vellore Central Prison and that of Sambo Senthil were also behind the murder.

Youth Congress Tamil Nadu state functionary and son of Nagendran, Advocate Ashwathaman was also arrested in relation to the murder of Armstrong.

There are reports that Ashwathaman who has been stripped of his Youth Congress responsibilities was protected by K Selvaperunthagai.

