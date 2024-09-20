Preclinical Research With Advanced Oncology Models And Immuno-Oncology Services By Altogen Labs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altogen Labs is a preclinical research organization specializing in the testing and evaluation of pharmacological and biological treatments, including novel anticancer therapies, medical compounds, vaccines, cosmetics, and a wide array of natural products and extracts. With a dedicated team of scientists, Altogen Labs provides a comprehensive suite of laboratory services, utilizing the latest technologies and methodologies to drive progress in oncology and accelerate drug development. The company offers specialized

immuno-oncology services, utilizing advanced humanized and immunodeficient rodent models, including models engrafted with peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC), CD34+ hematopoietic stem cells, and induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC). These cutting-edge models provide robust platforms for evaluating immune responses, drug efficacy, and toxicity.

With a strong focus on drug discovery and development in oncology, Altogen Labs accelerates the progress of novel therapies by offering over 100 in-house validated xenograft models , including conventional CDX, patient-derived xenografts (PDX), in vitro patient-derived cell cultures (PDC), and patient-derived organoids (PDOrg). One of Altogen Labs' key strengths is its platform, which allows for the prediction of drug efficacy in genetically characterized, clinically relevant cancer models. This approach, combined with in vivo testing of new cancer therapies in humanized models, delivers the best possible preclinical data.

Altogen's team conducts extensive toxicity studies (acute, sub-chronic, and chronic) to evaluate compound safety and toxic effects over time. Acute studies focus on short-term impacts, while sub-chronic and chronic studies assess toxicity over months to a year. These comprehensive analyses ensure the safety of potential drug candidates. Understanding potential adverse effects is essential for ensuring clinical efficacy and safety. In vivo efficacy and safety studies utilizing various xenograft models explore different dosage levels and drug administration routes to optimize delivery and biodistribution for investigational new drugs (INDs).

Altogen Labs' research facility is located in Austin, Texas, and provides a broad range of preclinical and biological CRO services for safety and efficacy studies, supporting early-stage drug discovery and the development of novel therapies. Altogen Labs is a reliable partner for all preclinical research needs. With cutting-edge technologies, an experienced team of scientists, and a commitment to excellence, the company continues to drive innovation in the fields of oncology and immunotherapy.

