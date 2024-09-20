BVI Government To Launch New Online ED Card System

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TORTOLA, BVI – The of the Virgin Islands is marking a transformative step in immigration management and will launch the Embarkation/Disembarkation (ED) Card System next month.

The online card system is a joint initiative between the Department of Immigration and His Majesty's Customs, underscores the department's dedication to modernise, digitise, and streamline immigration and entry procedures. The system is scheduled to go live on October 1 and become a mandatory requirement for all travellers by January 1, 2025.

Premier and minister responsible for immigration and customs, Dr Natalio D. Wheatley said the Online ED Card replaces traditional paper-based forms with an efficient online platform, and will enhance the management of traveller information. The premier added that this strategic move aligns with both departments' overarching goals of integrating digital solutions into immigration and customs services, streamlining operations, and expediting processing times.

Premier Wheatley said:“The introduction of the ED Card system will reinforce the Virgin Islands' reputation as a premier travel destination. The benefits of the Online ED Card extend beyond the realm of immigration and customs. For both locals and tourists, this new system promises a secure, more seamless and user-friendly experience.”

The premier also said travellers will be able to complete their embarkation and disembarkation forms conveniently online before arriving, which will significantly reduce wait times at ports of entry.

“This streamlined process not only improves the efficiency of border crossings, but also enhances the overall visitor experience, making the Virgin Islands an even more attractive destination,” premier Wheatley stated.

Acting chief immigration officer Nadia Demming-Hodge said the launch of the department's online ED card system, will revolutionise the way travel is facilitated by simplifying the processes for travellers.

Demming-Hodge said:“The department of immigration is committed to harnessing technology to enhance our services and improve the overall experience for our clients, while being able to manage risk and data effectively. This is just the beginning of our digital transformation, and we are excited to roll out more cutting-edge initiatives in the future.”

Meanwhile, acting comptroller of customs Greg Romney shared that the introduction and use of the Online ED Card System is a clear indication of our border management team's intent to use technology to leverage against risk faced due to increase in travellers to the Territory's shores.

“It also shows both departments commitment to working more collaboratively, especially in areas where processes are duplicated, to further streamline and maximize efficiency,” Romney added.

The government of the Virgin Islands is committed to enhancing the quality of life for its residents and visitors through innovative and effective public services. By leveraging modern technology, we aim to improve the efficiency and accessibility of our governmental operations.

The post BVI government to launch new online ED Card System appeared first on Caribbean News Global .