Janne Ritskes's Inspiring Memoir 'I Am Who I Am' To Be Showcased At Toronto And Frankfurt Book Fairs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"I Am Who I Am: My 25 Year Journey With The Poorest in Cambodia"

Discover a Remarkable Journey of Compassion and Empowerment in Cambodia at The Word On The Street Toronto and The 76th Frankfurt Fair

TORONTO, CANADA, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Janne Ritskes powerful memoir, I Am Who I Am: My 25 Year Journey With The Poorest in Cambodia , will be showcased at The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival and The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair this fall.At The Word On The Street Toronto, a celebrated event highlighting Canadian literacy and writing, I Am Who I Am will be on display at The Maple Staple Booth in Zone B, located near Stage B. The festival takes place at Queen's Park Circle, Toronto, on September 28-29, 2024. Attendees are encouraged to visit the booth to explore Janne Ritskes' impactful journey and hear about her experiences in Cambodia.In addition, I Am Who I Am will be featured at The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair from October 16-20, 2024, at Hall 5.1, C35. This international event will provide an opportunity for a global audience to engage with Janne's remarkable story of resilience and dedication.I Am Who I Am is a testament to the transformative power of compassion and commitment. Janne Ritskes, driven by a profound desire to aid those suffering from extreme poverty, embarked on a life-changing journey to Cambodia. After witnessing the devastation wrought by Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge regime, Janne devoted her life savings to alleviating the plight of the Cambodian people.Her book chronicles the establishment of her NGO, Tabitha and Nokor Tep Foundation, and her innovative approach to community development. Rather than offering mere aid, Janne focused on empowering individuals through education and self-reliance. Her strategies, grounded in dignity and respect, have uplifted over 4.7 million Cambodians through savings programs, goal setting, and cottage industries.Janne Ritskes is a dedicated humanitarian whose life's work has made a lasting impact on countless lives. Her memoir not only recounts her personal journey but also serves as a call to action, inspiring readers to believe in the power of one person's efforts to effect meaningful change.Join Janne Ritskes at The Word On The Street Toronto and The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair to witness the powerful narrative of I Am Who I Am and discover how Janne Ritskes's dedication has shaped the lives of millions. For more information about the book and the author, please visit our booth at these esteemed events.About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA

Bookside Press Corp.

6473309992 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.