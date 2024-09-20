Stocks To Watch In Mining, Energy, Cleantech And Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the mining, energy, cleantech and cybersecurity sectors.

The newest companies explore for gold, copper, uranium and Rare Earth Elements (REE).

The latest company is focussed on oil and production assets in Latin America.

The newest cleantech company is addressing social challenges related to climate change with solutions for the metaverse.

The latest cybersecurity company provides affordable hardware and software security for connected devices.

Investor Ideas is always researching and searching for new stocks to add to our growing list of free stock directories. The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories :

Tru Precious Metals Corp . (OTCQB: TRUIF ; TSXV: TRU ) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value through prudent natural resource property development and transactions. TRU is exploring for gold and copper in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project, a regional-scale 264.25 km2 land package including 45 km of strike length along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Calibre Mining's Valentine Gold Project and AuMEGA Metals' Cape Ray Gold Project. In addition, TRU has an option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership interest in two claim packages covering 33.25 km2, including a 12 km strike length along the Shear Zone within Golden Rose. The Golden Rose Project is currently optioned-out to TSX-listed Eldorado Gold Corporation. TRU is approximately 36%-owned by European strategic investor Ormonde Mining plc (AQSE:ORM).

Denarius Metals Corp . (OTCQX: DNRSF ; CBOE: DMET ) is a Canadian junior company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of polymetallic mining projects in high-grade districts. In Spain, the Company owns a 100% interest in the Lomero Project, a polymetallic deposit located on the Spanish side of the prolific copper rich Iberian Pyrite Belt, and a 50% interest in Rio Narcea Recursos, S.L., which owns a 5,000 tonnes per day processing plant and has the rights to exploit the historic producing Aguablanca nickel-copper mine, located in Monesterio, Extremadura, Spain, approximately 88 km northwest of the Lomero Project. The Company is also carrying out an exploration campaign on the Toral Project located in the Leon Province, Northern Spain pursuant to an option and joint-venture arrangement with Europa pursuant to which it can acquire up to an 80% ownership interest in Europa Metals Iberia S.L., a wholly-owned Spanish subsidiary of Europa which holds the Toral Project. In Colombia, Denarius Metals is carrying out construction activities at its 100%-owned Zancudo Project, which includes the historic producing Independencia mine, to develop production and cash flow expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2024 through local contract mining. The Company is currently carrying out a 10,000 meters drilling program on the Zancudo deposit which remains open in all directions.

Global Uranium & Enrichment Ltd . (OTCQB: GUELF ; ASX: GUE ) in an Australian public listed company providing unique exposure to not only uranium exploration and development but the uranium enrichment space. Amid a nuclear energy renaissance, Global Uranium is developing a portfolio of advanced, high grade uranium assets in prolific uranium districts in the U.S. and Canada, and has established a cornerstone position in Ubaryon, an Australian uranium enrichment technology.

Lindian Resources Ltd . (OTCQB: LINIF ; ASX: LIN ) is an ASX-listed Australian company with world class rare earths and bauxite assets critical to EVs and a range of other industries including electronic infrastructure, solar panels, rechargeable batteries, wind turbines, medical imaging and manufacturing. Lindian's Kangankunde Rare Earths Project is a globally significant rare earth resource in potential for size, grade and quality. Hosting a carbonite intrusive with outstanding grades of up to 23.7% TREO that importantly contains very low thorium. Simple metallurgy. Tenured mining licence; close to logistical infrastructure. Lindian's Guinea Bauxite Projects boast over 1 Billion tonnes of high-quality bauxite resources, with excellent infrastructure in the world's premier bauxite region.

Tactical Resources Corp (TSX.V: RARE ; OTC: USREF ) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on U.S.-made rare earth elements used in semiconductors, electric vehicles, advanced robotics, and most importantly, national defense. The Company is also actively involved in the development of innovative metallurgical processing techniques to further unlock REEs development potential.

New Stocks Added to the Energy Directories :

LNG Energy Group Corp . (OTCQB: LNGNF ; TSXV: LNGE ) is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas exploration and production assets in Latin America.

New Stocks Added to the Cleantech Directories :

Metasphere Labs Inc. (CSE:LABZ ) Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Metasphere Labs develops solutions for the metaverse, DAOs, gamification, and Web3, addressing social challenges related to climate change and aiming for a positive planetary impact.

New Stocks Added to the CyberSecurity Directories :

Quantum eMotion Corp . (TSXV: QNC ) (OTCQB: QNCCF ) mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems. The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for various sectors, including gaming, biotech, tech and sports. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.