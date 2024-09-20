Storm Boris Causes Devastation In Italy And Central Europe
Date
9/20/2024 3:13:35 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Storm Boris is wreaking havoc in northeastern and central Italy,
following severe flooding across central Europe,
Azernews reports citing the BBC.
Over 1,000 residents in Emilia Romagna have been evacuated as
towns in Marche face significant flooding. Two people are reported
missing.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced €10
billion in EU aid for the affected countries after discussions with
leaders from Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Austria. She
emphasized that "extraordinary times call for extraordinary
measures" in light of the storm's destruction.
Italy is now grappling with the impact of the low-pressure
system, which has already claimed at least 23 lives across Europe.
Schools in Emilia Romagna are closed, and many roads and rail
services have been disrupted due to landslides. Residents have been
advised to avoid basements and move to upper floors.
The city of Faenza is among the hardest hit, with rapid river
rises forcing residents to evacuate in dinghies. Rainfall has
reached alarming levels, with Falconara recording 204mm (8 inches)
in just two days, far exceeding September averages.
While the worst of Storm Boris may be over, concerns remain
about ongoing flooding risks, particularly as river levels continue
to rise in Hungary. Climate scientists warn that such extreme
weather events are likely to increase as global temperatures
rise.
MENAFN20092024000195011045ID1108697672
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.