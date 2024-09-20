Kuwait Red Crescent Oversees Water Projects For Afflicted Sudanese

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PORT SUDAN, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Cescent Society has overseen execution of water and sewage projects at 15 centers each sheltering 120 families in the city of Sudan.

The head of the KRCS team, Abdulrahman Al-Saleh, told KUNA on Friday that the project covers maintenance and of water wells. The first phase features construcion of 12 wells and centers for serving 9,000 persons at the shelter centers.

The team has observed spread of some epidemics at these centers, distributed aid including food and blankets to the needy, Al-Saleh said.

Port Sudan hosts some three million people who lost their homes in floods. (end)

