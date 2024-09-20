The Crypto Market's Steady Ascent
Date
9/20/2024 2:19:26 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market Picture
Active buying continues in the crypto market, with its total cap rising 3.2% in 24 hours to $2.21 trillion, reviving the fight to break the previous local high of $2.27 trillion a month ago. The local low in early September was above the previous low, and a break of the recent highs could provide fresh buying momentum and signal a break in the multi-month downtrend.
MENAFN20092024000156011031ID1108697413
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.