Cannabisnewsbreaks Cannabis Conference And Expo Creates Key Opportunity For Cannabis Innovation To Meet Cannabis Community

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cannabis and Expo: Grow Up 2024 will be held in Edmonton, Alberta, later this month. The three-day event is slated for Sept. 29–Oct. 1, 2024, and will bring together top growers, the largest cannabis brands and thousands of delegates for an invaluable conference and trade show designed to provide key information about relevant topics in the cannabis industry. The event is Canada's largest conference and expo. The event agenda features an exclusive riverboat kick-off party, days, a Canadian cannabis championship, an array of addresses, panel presentations and workshops by industry experts and an insightful interview with legendary cannabis advocate Tommy Chong. The event also offers a Consumer Day and a Budtenders Day.

Grow Up Conference and Expo is a Canadian-owned and operated leader in the cannabis industry, dedicated to driving innovation and community since 2017. The organization connects attendees with growers, brand owner, and key decision-makers. The event is built on a strong community of learning and growth among cultivation and retail professionals and offers targeted networking events that create meaningful engagement and lasting relationships. Grow Up is more than just a conference and tradeshow; it's a pivotal platform dedicated to shaping the future of cannabis in Canada and beyond, building strong, long-lasting relationships within the industry. For more information about the organization, visit

