Israeli Occupation Carries Out Strike On Beirut's Southern Suburbs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Warplanes of the Israeli on Friday attacked an apartment building in the densely populated southern suburbs of Beirut, the official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

In its initial report, the NNA said at least five children perished in the air strike on Al-Jamous district.

Medics in wailing ambulances hurried to the scene of the strike target, amid deployment of Lebanese in the region. (end)

