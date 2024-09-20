Ranvijay Singha Returns To Host The New Season Of ‘MTV Roadies’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) MTV's most popular youth show titled 'MTV Roadies' is all set to commence with the return of Ranvijay Singha as a host.

The makers took to their social Instagram and shared the title reveal promo of its new season 'MTV Roadies Double Cross'.

The makers wrote a caption,“The only rule this season: Expect Dhoke pe Dhoka at every turn. All is fair in Roadies Double Cross. MTV Roadies 20th Season Auditions coming to a city near you, this October!”

The new show will be the 20th season with a huge legacy that has now become a huge phenomenon for every youth who wants to take a chance and explore if they can become a roadie or not. The show has not just attained a huge title but also raised the bar high each time which has now become a legacy and a challenging dream for every youth.

Meanwhile, the return of Ranvijay back to the warzone as a host will be an exceptional turn for the upcoming show as he has been part of this show since its inception and had a wonderful journey from winning to becoming its legendary host.

In a statement, the 41-year-old host-actor expressed his excitement about returning to the show. Ranvijay said,“Roadies isn't just a show, it's an emotion for me, it's my comfort zone, I'm home. For two decades, it's been fueled by the relentless passion, grit, and dreams of millions. It's more than just a platform; it's a rite of passage for an entire generation”.

He continued,“Personally, it's a symbol of everything the youth of this country stand for courage, ambition, and resilience. I'm grateful that I have been part of this extraordinary legacy”.

As we embark on this new chapter with Roadies Double Cross, I can't wait to feel that unmatched adrenaline again, alongside the dreamers who live for this journey." Ranvijay concluded.

'MTV Roadies Double Cross' auditions will begin from Delhi on 13th October, Chandigarh on 15th October, Hyderabad on 18th October, and Pune on 20th October.

The new season will stream on the JioCinema platform.

–IANS

