Impactqa Showcased Nex-AI At Gastech & AI Strategic Conference 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpactQA, a global leader in software testing and quality assurance, recently showcased its groundbreaking Generative AI solution, NeX-AI , at Gastech 2024 . The event, held from September 17-20 at the George R. Brown Center in Houston, Texas, is a premier gathering for the sector.

Gastech 2024 provided a strong for ImpactQA to emphasize on the theme "Transforming Energy Through Vision, Innovation, and Action. " NeX-AI's generative AI solution was developed specifically to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of testing SAP and C/ETRM, which leverage Generative AI to promote the reliability of testing. NeX-AI directly supports the transformation of testing methodologies with innovative features such as the automated generation of testing case scenarios, intelligent defect prediction, and adaptive test management.

Attendees who visited ImpactQA at Booth A264 had the opportunity to experience NeX-AI

and discover how this state-of-the-art technology is addressing the intricacies and challenges needed in the energy industry. ImpactQA's suite of testing solutions can improve system reliability, protect infrastructure, and optimize processes as the industry adjusts to provide a more efficient and sustainable energy model.



"Gastech 2024 offered an incredible opportunity for us to present NeX-AI and connect with industry professionals," said Jyoti Prasad Bhatt, CEO of ImpactQA . "We were excited to demonstrate how our AI-driven solution can support the energy sector's digital transformation and drive operational success."

ImpactQA's participation in Gastech 2024 reflects its commitment to innovation, as well as its role in advancing the future of energy with high-quality assurance solutions. The organization looks forward to continued collaboration with industry leaders to address the evolving challenges of the energy sector.

About ImpactQA:



ImpactQA

is a global leader in software testing and quality assurance consulting. Specializing in Quality Engineering, AI-based Test Automation, Performance Engineering, and Security Testing, ImpactQA seamlessly integrates these services into the Software Development Life Cycle. ImpactQA has established a benchmark for excellence in testing, empowering businesses to deliver top-tier software products and succeed in their digital transformation journey.

For more information on

ImpactQA, visit their website at .

Contact details : Email: [email protected] , Phone: +1 (469) 891-7117

