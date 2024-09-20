Nestlé And Enel Join Forces To Harness Wind Power In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nestlé and Enel have teamed up to create three wind self-production consortiums in Brazil. This partnership will power five of Nestlé's across the country with clean, energy.



The wind farms, nestled in the Cumaru complex in Rio Grande do Norte, are the brainchild of Enel Green Power. This Italian company's renewable energy arm has both built and now operates these cutting-edge facilities.



Nestlé will hold a significant stake in these wind farms, ranging from 40% to 47%. The energy generated will Nestlé factories in São Paulo, Espírito Santo, and Minas Gerais states.



In addition, these plants produce beloved items like Ninho milk, Garoto chocolates, and Purina pet nutrition products.







The deal has already received a nod from the antitrust body Cade and awaits approval from the regulatory agency Aneel.



Self-production has become a hot trend among large energy consumers. By generating their own power, energy-intensive industries can slash costs through various incentives and exemptions.

Pioneering Renewable Energy in Brazil

Marcelo Melchior, CEO of Nestlé Brazil, highlighted the benefits of this approach. "Self-production will provide greater cost stability, as tariffs tend to be more predictable," he explained.



Nestlé has been powering all its factories with renewable energy since 2017. The company is now diversifying its sources to accelerate its energy transition and achieve net-zero status by 2050.



Enel Brasil's CEO, Antonio Scala, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. "We aim to drive the energy transition and diversify renewable sources in Brazil," he stated.



Enel, an Italian powerhouse, is a major player in Brazil's renewable energy sector. With 6.5 gigawatts of installed capacity, it also operates distribution companies in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Ceará.



However, this collaboration between Nestlé and Enel marks a significant step towards sustainable manufacturing in Brazil.



It showcases how industry giants can lead the charge in combating climate change and promoting renewable energy.

