Password Management Market To Reach $9.9 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 16.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rise in accounts provides opportunities for the market's development during the forecast period. NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Research published a report, titled, "Password Management Market by Type (Self-Service Password Management and Privileged User Password Management), Access (Mobile Devices, Desktops and Laptops, Voice-Enabled Password Systems and Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), and Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the password management market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $9.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2024 to 2032. Prime determinants of growth The global password management market is growing due to several factors such as rise in remote work adoption, increase in demand for convenient authentication methods, and cybersecurity concerns among consumers. However, lack of awareness among consumers acts as restraints for the password management market. Request Sample Pages:

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $2.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $9.9 billion CAGR 16.8% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments Covered Type, Access, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Rise in remote work adoption Increase in demand for convenient authentication methods Cybersecurity concerns among consumers Opportunities Rise in online accounts Restraint Lack of awareness among consumers

Enquiry Before Buying:

Segmental Analysis

The self-service password management segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

Based on the type, the self-service password management segment is expected to attain the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of self-service portals that allow employees and users to reset or manage their passwords without needing to contact IT support. This shift not only reduces the burden on IT departments but also enhances productivity by minimizing downtime caused by password issues.

The voice-enabled password systems segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

Based on access, the voice-enabled password systems segment is expected to attain the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing the integration of voice biometrics into multi-factor authentication (MFA) systems, where a user's unique voiceprint serves as an additional layer of security. This approach not only enhances security but also offers a more seamless and user-friendly experience, as users can authenticate themselves with a simple voice command rather than remembering complex passwords.

The small and medium-sized enterprise segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

Based on enterprise size, the small and medium-sized enterprise segment is expected to attain the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of cloud-based password management solutions. These platforms offer SMEs a cost-effective and scalable way to secure their digital assets without the need for extensive in-house IT infrastructure. Cloud-based solutions also provide automatic updates and easy integration with other cloud services, making them particularly attractive to smaller businesses with limited IT resources.

The healthcare segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the healthcare segment is expected to attain the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the integration of multi-factor authentication (MFA) in healthcare systems. With the rising threat of cyberattacks and the sensitivity of patient data, MFA provides an additional layer of security beyond traditional passwords, helping to protect electronic health records (EHRs) and other critical systems from unauthorized access.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, owing to the widespread adoption of multi-factor authentication (MFA) across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, and technology. As cyber threats become more sophisticated, organizations are implementing MFA to provide an additional layer of security beyond traditional passwords, reducing the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access.

Buy this Complete Report (200 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

Key Industry Players: -

Bitwarden, Inc.

Dashlane Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

1Password

Nord Security

NortonLifeLock Inc.

One Identity LLC

SailPoint Technologies, Inc.

LastPass US LP

Siber Systems, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global password management market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA. Int'l: +1-503-894-6022 Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 ...