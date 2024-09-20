Azerbaijan, China Explore Joint Initiatives In Green Energy Transition
9/20/2024 6:10:40 AM
Nazrin Abdul
The organization of joint activities in the field of 'green
energy transition' between Azerbaijan and China was discussed,
Azernews reports citing the post shared by Economy
Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his 'X' account.
The Minister stated that he and the delegation led by the
executive vice-chairman of the All-China Federation of industry and
Commerce, Shen Ying, discussed ways to expand economic and trade
cooperation between Azerbaijan and China.
Among the topics discussed were deepening trade relations,
promoting mutual investments in the private sector, strengthening
connections between business circles, and organizing joint
activities in the field of "Green Energy Transition." Potential
partnerships and prospective joint projects in the field of
digitization were also addressed.
