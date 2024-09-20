Azerbaijan, China Explore Joint Initiatives In Green Energy Transition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The organization of joint activities in the field of 'green energy transition' between Azerbaijan and China was discussed, Azernews reports citing the post shared by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his 'X' account.

The stated that he and the delegation led by the executive vice-chairman of the All-China Federation of and Commerce, Shen Ying, discussed ways to expand economic and trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and China.

Among the topics discussed were deepening trade relations, promoting mutual investments in the private sector, strengthening connections between business circles, and organizing joint activities in the field of "Green Energy Transition." Potential partnerships and prospective joint projects in the field of digitization were also addressed.