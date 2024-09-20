President: I Am Confident That State Sovereignty Day Will Be Widely Celebrated In Azerbaijan
9/20/2024 5:21:35 AM
“We are celebrating this day (the State Sovereignty Day – ed.)
together in Khankendi, and I am confident that September 20 will be
extensively commemorated in Azerbaijan from now on,” said President
Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with the teaching staff and
students of Garabagh University.
“Exactly one year ago, the heroic Azerbaijani army fully
restored state sovereignty. As a result of the anti-terror
operation that lasted less than a day, separatists were wiped out,
Azerbaijan fully ensured its state sovereignty, international law
triumphed, and Azerbaijan demonstrated its strength once again,”
the head of state emphasised.
It should be noted that on September 20, Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev participated in the opening of Garabagh University in
the city of Khankendi following its renovation. The president also
met with the teaching staff and students of Garabagh University and
addressed the event.
