Qatar Attends Permanent Council Of Francophonie Session
9/20/2024 4:00:18 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Qatar participated in the 129th session of the Permanent Council of the Francophonie held yesterday in Paris, under the chairmanship of Secretary-General of the International Organization of La Francophonie H E Louise Mushikiwabo. Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the French Republic and its representative to the organisation H E sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al Thani represented Qatar at the meeting. The Secretary-General of the Francophonie opened the session by reviewing the organisation's political, diplomatic, and economic activities as well as administrative and financial issues, and cooperation among member states.
