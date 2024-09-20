Qatar Attends Permanent Council Of Francophonie Session

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar participated in the 129th session of the Permanent Council of the Francophonie held yesterday in Paris, under the chairmanship of Secretary-General of the International Organization of La Francophonie H E Louise Mushikiwabo. Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the French Republic and its representative to the organisation H E Ali bin Jassim Al Thani represented Qatar at the meeting. The Secretary-General of the Francophonie opened the session by reviewing the organisation's political, diplomatic, and economic activities as well as administrative and issues, and cooperation among member states.