(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela has moved towards economic diversification with President Nicolás Maduro's creation of the Non-Oil Export Taskforce to enhance international trade.



This initiative marks a significant shift in Venezuela's economic strategy, moving away from its traditional oil-centric approach.



The taskforce will operate under the leadership of Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.



She will collaborate with various ministries and institutions to drive growth in non-oil exports.



This coordinated effort seeks to streamline Venezuela's export processes and expand its global market presence.







Maduro emphasized the importance of dialogue and understanding among all economic actors.



He believes these elements are crucial for the success of Venezuela's export endeavors . The president's words highlight the need for a unified approach to economic development.



Venezuela has already seen positive results from its efforts to integrate and diversify its economy.



Maduro pointed to these achievements as evidence of the country's progress in the commercial sphere. This success has paved the way for more ambitious export goals.



The president called on all economic actors to focus on strengthening the country's export activities.



He envisions Venezuela playing an increasingly significant role in international trade. This goal aligns with the country's broader strategy of economic diversification and integration.



The Non-Oil Export Taskforce will concentrate its efforts on developing non-petroleum exports.



It will work closely with relevant ministries and institutions to achieve this objective. By centralizing these efforts, Venezuela aims to create more effective export strategies.

Venezuela Aims to Reduce Oil Dependence with Export Initiative

This new body is expected to play a crucial role in positioning Venezuelan products in international markets.



It will develop targeted strategies to showcase the country's non-oil offerings to global buyers. This approach could open up new revenue streams for Venezuela's economy.



Venezuela's move to establish this taskforce reflects a growing recognition of the need for economic diversification.



By reducing its reliance on oil exports, the country aims to build a more resilient and balanced economy.







MENAFN20092024007421016031ID1108695528