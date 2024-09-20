Xinhua Silk Road: Foreign Media Team Tours Xifeng Group In NW. China's Shaanxi To Experience Charm Of Chinese Baijiu

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of more than ten foreign executives and journalists from countries including Spain, Romania, Kazakhstan, and Vietnam toured Xifeng Group, a renowned Chinese Baijiu in Baoji City of northwest China' Shaanxi Province on September 11.

The foreign media representatives started their trip from the production of Xifeng Group, witnessing the unique brewing process of Xifeng Liquor.

Impressed by the intelligent and semi-intelligent workshop in which the workers collaborate with industrial robots to achieve liquor production, Yasiru Bandara Ranaraja, founder and director of Belt & Road Initiative Sri Lanka, said that the robots can greatly boost the efficiency of liquor production by reducing the bottling time from 40 minutes to 25 minutes, and that's why the production line can achieve an annual output of 100,000 tons.

When visiting the comprehensive building of the distiller's yeast, foreign media representatives were showed the scene of traditional handmade distiller's yeast.

The foreign media team also visited the cultural hall of Xifeng Group, where they were briefed on the history of Xifeng Liquor, one of the four famous Chinese liquors that dated back to the Shang Dynasty.

After experiencing the unique charm of Chinese Baijiu culture represented by Xifeng Liquor, foreign media representatives hope Xifeng Liquor will continue to serve as an important bridge connecting China and the world in the future.

Original link:

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED