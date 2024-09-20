CM Vijayan’S Trusted Top Cop Ajith Kumar’S Free Run Might End Soon

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 20 (IANS) With every passing day things appear to be getting tougher for Chief Pinarayi Vijayan's trusted top cop Additional Director General of (ADGP), Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar, who has come under attack from allies of the ruling Left besides a section of the CPI(M) leadership too.

A day after Vijayan ordered a Vigilance probe against the cop, senior CPI leader Prakash Babu on Friday expressed his displeasure on why Ajith Kumar continues to hold the crucial post of ADGP Law and Order.

With the CPI stepping up pressure, CM Vijayan might have to move him out from the crucial post that he holds.

Things started to turn sour for Ajith Kumar ever since a spate of allegations were leveled against him by CPI(M)-backed Independent legislator, P. V. Anvar who first termed the ADGP a "notorious criminal, who has modeled himself after fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim."

Then, he accused Ajith Kumar and his relatives of having amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income, besides engaging in grave illegal activities.

Anvar also slammed Vijayan's closest aide and his political secretary P. Sasi but when this was first raised by him, the CM preferred to ignore it and even told the legislator to behave.

Soon after, Leader of Opposition, V.D. Satheesan spilled the beans on Ajith Kumar's meeting with two RSS leaders.

From then on things took a turn for the worse for the cop, especially after the CPI, the second-biggest constituent of the Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala went hammer and tongs against this and has been continuously attacking the CM for his stoic silence on Ajith Kumar.

CM Vijayan first tried to cool things down by asking the state police chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb to conduct a preliminary probe.

Saheb took a statement from Ajith Kumar early this month and things again went into a slumber.

However, with the CPI deciding to step up their tirade against the cop, CM Vijayan on Thursday night decided to order a Vigilance probe into the allegations levelled by Anvar.

Not satisfied by this, senior CPI leader Prakash Babu on Friday expressed his displeasure on why Ajith Kumar continues to be in the crucial post of ADGP Law and Order.

According to sources, things are not looking that bright for Ajith Kumar as the ongoing cold war among the top brass in the police force of the state might make things even more difficult for him than they already are.

The Congress-led Opposition is bracing for another showdown in the forthcoming Assembly session scheduled for October 4 as they know that CM Vijayan will face a tough time if he doesn't shift his trusted official.

Hence as things stand now, Ajith Kumar's free run could come to an abrupt end.