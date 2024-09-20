Jannah Hotels & Resorts Set to Launch Jannah Executive Hotel Apartments in Abu Dhabi by Q4 2024

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: Jannah Hotels & Resorts is ready to unveil its newest addition, Jannah Executive Hotel Apartments (JEHA), in Q4 2024. Bringing together a blend of traditional Bedouin charm and contemporary chic design, this property is set to become a preferred destination for both travelers and residents in the heart of the capital.



Strategically located in the vibrant heart of the city, Jannah Executive Hotel Apartments features 230 elegantly designed apartments, including stylish studios, one-bedroom apartments, and spacious family suites. Guests can choose between stunning sea views and lively cityscapes, with each apartment fully equipped with modern kitchens, providing the flexibility of home-cooked meals and intimate gatherings.



The property features an array of amenities designed to cater to diverse lifestyles. A rooftop pool provides a perfect spot to unwind and enjoy panoramic city views, while the gym and sauna provide spaces to recharge and maintain wellness routines. Dining options include a cozy café for a quick coffee fix and an all-day dining restaurant serving a variety of international and local flavors.



Located just 10 minutes from the Corniche, 20 minutes from Saadiyat Island, and 25 minutes from Yas Island, Jannah Executive Hotel Apartments offers easy access to Abu Dhabi’s key attractions and business hubs, making it an ideal base for exploring the city's vibrant cultural and entertainment scenes.



The launch of this property is part of Jannah Hotels & Resorts' ongoing expansion across the UAE and to extend its presence in Saudi Arabia. Stay tuned!



