Paypal Ventures Reinforces Support Of Chaos Labs With Additional Investment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PayPal Ventures , the global venture capital arm of PayPal, announced an additional in Chaos Labs , an leader in onchain risk management. This investment underscores PayPal Ventures' confidence in Chaos Labs' potential and their blockchain products.

PayPal Ventures

Chaos Labs' recent launch of Edge, a new decentralized oracle protocol, has garnered significant attention within the industry. Edge has already secured a remarkable $30B over the last 2 months and has been adopted by leading exchanges such as Jupiter, the top perpetuals exchange on Solana, and GMX, the leading exchange on Arbitrum.

Edge offers a comprehensive, low-latency oracle solution, combining accurate price data with actionable market intelligence. Its advanced architecture ensures the security and efficiency of DeFi applications while providing insights into market dynamics and security risks. Edge monitors the market for specific risk signals, performs the offchain data parsing and computation, and outputs one actionable data point.

Omer Goldberg, CEO and Founder of Chaos Labs, said, "We're excited to receive the strong confidence and additional support from the PayPal Ventures team. Edge by Chaos is the culmination of our entire company's work and expertise. Edge Price, Risk, and Proofs deliver meaningful and unmatched contextualized risk and price data for assets including stablecoins and other real-world-assets, in addition to the crypto assets and venues that provide access to them."

Last month, Chaos Labs announced a $55 million Series A funding round led by Haun Ventures, including prominent new investors such as F-Prime Capital, Slow Ventures, and Spartan Capital, and existing investors including PayPal Ventures. Chaos Labs has experienced significant growth, tripling its customer base and securing billions in trading volume, loans, and incentives.

PayPal Ventures' investment aligns with PayPal's ongoing commitment to the blockchain ecosystem. In May 2024, PayPal launched its stablecoin, PYUSD, on the Solana blockchain.

Amman Bhasin, Partner at PayPal Ventures, said, "Our continued investment in Chaos Labs reflects our belief in their vision to create a safer crypto ecosystem and move more financial services on chain. Chaos Labs has emerged as a leading risk authority in the sector and we are thrilled to witness their evolution as they launch innovative products like Edge to mitigate oracle vulnerabilities."

Chaos Labs will receive the total investment in PYUSD on-chain. A simulation will be shown live on-stage on September 20th at the annual Solana Breakpoint conference in Singapore.

About Chaos Labs

Chaos Labs leads the blockchain risk management industry with innovative solutions for the evolving onchain financial landscape. Chaos Labs enables protocols to verify stability across all market conditions, merging offchain observability with onchain risk parameter adjustments. Backed by leading venture capital firms, Chaos Labs continues to set new standards for security and responsiveness in onchain finance. Founded in 2021, Chaos Labs is headquartered in New York City.

About PayPal Ventures

PayPal Ventures is the global corporate venture arm of PayPal. We invest for financial return in companies at the forefront of innovation in fintech, commerce enablement, digital infrastructure, and crypto/blockchain technologies. Through the expertise, experience, and vast network of PayPal Ventures – and the companies we invest in – we are helping to bring transformative solutions to market faster. For more information, please visit:



SOURCE Chaos Labs, Inc.

