Egypt, Equatorial Guinea Discuss Defence Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ambassador to Malabo, Hadad Abdel Tawab El-Gohary, met with Equatorial Guinea's of Defence, Victoriano NSUE OKOMOK, on Wednesday at the of Defence in Malabo. The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Minister and the Director of the Department of International Cooperation at the Ministry.

During the meeting, Ambassador El-Gohary highlighted the growing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of security and defence. He noted the increasing number of scholarships awarded by the Egyptian Agency for Partnership for Development to Equatorial Guinean trainees in Egyptian Ministry of Defence institutions. These scholarships cover a wide range of military and security fields.

The Equatorial Guinean Defence Minister expressed his appreciation for the existing cooperation between the two countries and emphasized the valuable experience gained by Equatorial Guinean trainees in Egypt across various disciplines. He indicated that the coming period will see a strengthening of relations between the two nations in multiple areas.

The Minister also praised the results of the official visit made by the Vice President of Equatorial Guinea to Egypt in June, leading a large ministerial delegation. The visit included meetings with the Egyptian Minister of Defence and Military Production and officials from the Arab Organization for Industrialization. He assured Ambassador El-Gohary that he isclosely following the implementation of the proposals and cooperation programs discussed during the visit.

Egypt has enjoyed a distinguished historical relationship with Equatorial Guinea since Equatorial Guinea's independence from Spain on October 12, 1968. Cooperative relations between the two countries have continued since then, and Egypt has been keen to support Equatorial Guinean cadres through training courses organized by the Egyptian Fund for Technical Cooperation with Africa in coordination with various government agencies. These training courses cover many fields, including health, judiciary, police, agriculture, education, and diplomatic training.