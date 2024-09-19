Member States Divided As EU-China EV Tariff Vote Looms

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The European Union and China have locked horns over electric vehicles, sparking a heated trade dispute.



Both sides met in Brussels to address the EU's concerns about Chinese subsidies for electric cars. The high-stakes talks aimed to resolve the conflict before potential tariffs take effect.



EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis and Chinese Commerce Wang Wentao led the negotiations. They described the meeting as "constructive" but failed to reach a breakthrough.



In addition, the two parties agreed to intensify efforts to find a solution compatible with World Trade Organization rules.



The EU has accused China of lavishing subsidies on its electric vehicle industry. This practice, Brussels claims, artificially lowers prices and threatens European manufacturers.







The European Commission proposed additional import tariffs ranging from 7.8% to 35.3% on Chinese-made electric vehicles. China has vehemently denied these allegations, calling the EU 's investigation a "naked protectionist act."



In retaliation, Beijing launched probes into European exports such as pork, brandy, and dairy products. These moves have escalated tensions between the two economic powerhouses.



The negotiations have explored various options to resolve the dispute. One possibility is the use of price undertakings, a trade tool to control export prices and volumes.

EU-China Trade Dispute

The EU previously rejected offers from Chinese firms but has now agreed to reconsider this approach. Meanwhile, China has intensified its lobbying efforts to sway EU member states.



Hungary opposes the tariffs, while Germany leans towards voting against them. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez surprisingly called for reconsideration after securing a €1 billion deal with a Chinese company.



The EU needs a qualified majority to impose the tariffs, requiring 15 countries representing 65% of the bloc's population.



France and Italy support the duties, making a blocking majority unlikely. However, the outcome remains uncertain as some countries have yet to decide their positions.



The dispute has broader implications for EU-China trade relations. Dombrovskis criticized China's retaliatory probes as "unwarranted" and called for their termination.



The EU aims to level the playing field for its automotive industry while avoiding a full-blown trade war. As negotiations continue, both sides face pressure to find a mutually agreeable solution.



The EU must balance protecting its industry with maintaining good relations with China. Beijing seeks to shield its electric vehicle manufacturers from steep tariffs while preserving market access.



The clock is ticking, with the EU set to vote on the tariffs before November. If approved, the duties would remain in place for five years.



The outcome of this dispute could shape the future of the global electric vehicle market and EU-China trade relations.

