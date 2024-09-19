RG Kar Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Kolkata Medicos Partially Call Off Strike After 42 Days, To Resume Work On Saturday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Junior doctors in Kolkata have partially lifted their ongoing cease-work agitation following assurances from the West Bengal government. The protesting medicos indicated on Thursday evening that emergency services would resume from Saturday.



The doctors will end their agitation with a rally from their recent protest site in front of the department headquarters to the CBI office at CGO Complex in Kolkata . The decision was also taken in light of the“flood situation in West Bengal”.

The have however indicated that they will not work in the out patient department or the OT at present. The cease-work movement will only be lifted partially for emergency and essential services.

“We will keep a close watch on the administration after we resume our duties. We will come back stronger if we find anything out of place...We will wait for a week for implementation of all the promises made by the West Bengal government. If it remains unfulfilled we will resume our cease-work agitation,” the doctors warned.

This decision was announced hours after the state government issued several directives regarding safety and security and conducive environment at hospitals and medical colleges . The administration said the list would be implemented immediately.



"We achieved a lot during our agitation...but many things remain unachieved. We made the Kolkata Commissioner of Police resign and the DME, DHS resign. But this doesn't mean the agitation is over. We will take it forward in a new way. We have received a directive from Nabanna after our meeting with the Chief Secretary yesterday. In the directive, we have been assured that safety and security implementations will be made, but it has not been specified when," one of the agitating doctors noted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had transferred Kolkata Police Chief Vineet Goyal and appointed Manoj Kumar Verma as his replacement in response to the doctors' earlier demands. Two senior health department officials were also removed from their posts.



