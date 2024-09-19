Business Setup Consultancy Expands Into Real Estate

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Smart Zones, a leading consultancy known for providing business setup solutions in the UAE, has announced its expansion into the sector with the launch of Smart Zones Real Estate.

Dubai's real estate continues to be a global hotspot, drawing investors with its tax advantages and opportunities like the Golden Visa. Recognizing the demand of luxury properties in Dubai, Smart Zones has spread its wing into the real estate sector with this launch.

This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's growth, broadening its scope to meet the growing demands of clients seeking comprehensive business and real estate solutions in the UAE. The new venture is established to provide a comprehensive suite of real estate services, including property sales, investment solutions, short term rentals, holiday homes, and property management, catering to both residential and commercial clients.

“Our expansion into the real estate sector is a progression for Smart Zones as we continue to diversify our services to better serve our clients,” said Akeel Malik, Director of Operations at Smart Zones.“With the launch of Smart Zones Real Estate, we are now able to provide an all-inclusive services to our clients - from business setup to real estate investment - under one roof.”

She continued,“Under our business setup consultancy in Dubai, Smart Zones continues to offer comprehensive services, including company formation, VAT registration, and business licensing, designed to help entrepreneurs establish their presence in the UAE. Now, with the addition of Smart Zones Real Estate, we now also provide expert guidance in property transactions, investment advisory, and property management, ensuring that our clients have all the support they need to succeed in Dubai's thriving business and real estate environment.”

The launch of Smart Zones Real Estate is part of Smart Zones' broader strategy to position itself as a one-stop solution provider for businesses and individuals looking to establish a presence in Dubai. By combining its expertise in business setup with real estate services, the company is uniquely positioned to cater to the diverse needs of its clientele.