The Fed's Big Rate And Projections Cut
Date
9/19/2024 2:19:33 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
The Fed cut the Fed Funds rate by 50bps, which was in line with prevailing market expectations (the probability of such an outcome was over 67% at the beginning of the week) and surprised 104 out of 113 respondents in leading financial media polls. As the sharp cut was not fully priced in, we see a strong market reaction. This change sheds light on the Fed's approach to monetary policy and could lead to a prolonged market correction, potentially changing the rules of the game for the dollar.
MENAFN19092024000156011031ID1108693632
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.