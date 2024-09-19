Doha Forum Launches Future Of International Cooperation Report 2024 In Washington D.C.

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A delegation from Doha Forum - Qatar's flagship promoting diplomacy, dialogue and diversity - attended the reception and launch of the Future of International Cooperation Report 2024, co-sponsored with the Embassy of the State of Qatar to the United States, and in collaboration with the Stimson Center, Global Governance Innovation Network, and Global Institute for Strategic Research at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), in Washington DC.

The report, with a theme of The Innovation Imperative: Tech-Governance, Development & Security at a Crossroads", examines current global challenges and opportunities facing humanity.

Speaking at the launch event, General Manager of Doha Forum Maha Al Kuwari said: "In this new report, we return to pressing developments in global governance, and ask: what innovative, new institutions and practices are required to keep pace with and to harness technologys full potential for the benefit of humanity"

The reception and panel was also attended by HE Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of the State of Qatar to the United States Dr. Hamad Al Muftah, President and CEO of Stimson Center Brian Finlay, and Director of Global Governance, Justice & Security Program at Stimson Center and Co-Director of Global Governance Innovation Network Dr. Richard Ponzio.

Doha Forums mission is to provide a leading platform for policymakers, business leaders, civil society representatives, and other stakeholders to come together, exchange ideas, and work towards solutions for the most pressing issues facing our planet. Its values are rooted in integrity, understanding, and innovation.

Doha Forumlastconvened in Doha in December 2023, bringing together more than 4,000 guests in the State of Qatar, including more than 270 speakers from 120 countries, who contributed to more than 80 sessions across the two-day event.

