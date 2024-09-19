Behr Paint Company Hosts First Student Design Competition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Design students encouraged to enter for a chance to win $3,000, plus $1,000 for their design school

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, Behr Paint Company

announces its first-ever BEHR® Student Design Competition in partnership with MattoBoard , a 3D virtual sampling for designers. The competition is open starting today, September 19, through

November 10, 2024, for full-time or part-time emerging professional design students.*



Behr Paint invites design students to submit an original design plan for any commercial space such as hospitality, workplace, healthcare, multifamily and more. The design theme, "No Clear Boundaries," draws inspiration from the BEHR 2025 Commercial Color Forecast , which celebrates the fluidity between designed environments that reflect the intersection of the past and future, digital and physical, and timeless and modern. Entrants must incorporate colors from the BEHR 2025 Commercial Color Forecast in their design along with BEHR's 2025 Color of the Year, Rumors , a deep and timeless shade of ruby red.



The competition was created to champion emerging designers by providing specialized resources and opportunities to showcase and celebrate their talents. "As a judge of the BEHR Student Design Competition, I am excited to see how each student embraces color and design," said Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Color & Creative Services at Behr Paint Company. "At Behr, we are committed to supporting the careers of the next generation of designers, and I look forward to seeing the students' creativity shine through."



The judging panel will also include Guy Adam Ailion, Architect and CEO / Co-Founder of MattoBoard; Kayla Kratz, Director of Color & Designer Segment at Behr Paint Company; and Amber Jones, Director of Architect & Designer Strategic Initiatives at Behr Paint Company.

The winner of the 2024 BEHR Student Design Competition will be awarded a $3,000 cash prize and $1,000 for their design school. The runner-up will receive a $1,500 cash prize, and the second runner-up will receive a $500 cash prize. All winners will also receive a 1-year MattoBoard Pro Subscription to continue using the platform for their design needs. Winners will be announced in December 2024 and will be featured on BEHR's and MattoBoard's social channels, blog, and email.

To learn more about the 2024 BEHR Student Design Competition and how to enter, visit .

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company, and maker of BEHR®, KILZ® and WHIZZ® brands, are dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, designers and professional paint contractors with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and value. For more information, visit

Behr . Professional paint contractors and designers can visit

Behr/Pro to learn about products, color tools and services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE:

MAS ).

Behr and the Behr logo are registered trademarks of Behr Process LLC.

About MattoBoard

MattoBoard is the first virtual sample library (VSamples©) and 3D moodboarding tool for interior designers. Designers can search, discover, curate and specify interior materials and products in real-time using light and shadow to examine texture and detail. Designers can download and share beautiful, photo-realistic boards and material spec sheets. MattoBoard's mission is to bring a 'touch and feel' industry into the future by pioneering virtual sampling for designers and brands.

