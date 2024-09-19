Supplement – Innofactor Plc Lowers Its Financial Guidance For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on September 19, 2024, at 18:30 Finnish time

With this announcement, Innofactor Plc is supplementing the company announcement it made earlier today on September 19, 2024, at 16:10 Finnish time. The original announcement lacked the underlying reasons for the change in the guidance, which have been added to this announcement.

Innofactor Plc lowers its financial guidance for 2024 and operating margin (EBITDA). Innofactor estimates that the full-year 2024 net sales and operating margin will be lower than in 2023. Innofactor's Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2024 will be published on Friday, February 28, 2025, at approximately 9:00 am Finnish time as announced on September 19, 2024.

The previous guidance for the current year was that net sales and operating margin (EBITDA) in 2024 are estimated to increase from 2023, during which net sales were EUR 80.3 million and the operating margin was EUR 9.1 million.

The change in the financial guidance is influenced by the challenging market situation, which the company has previously mentioned in its announcements, as well as the company's advisors' costs related to the voluntary public tender offer made by Onni Bidco Oy for Innofactor.

