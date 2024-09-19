TXU Energy Announces Recipients Of 2024 Energy Leadership Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Award recognizes three recipients in the categories of management, sustainability, and community

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU Energy today announced its recognition of three North Texas organizations as category winners in the 2024 TXU Energy Leadership Award Program. This program highlights corporate and nonprofit leaders defining energy responsibility and innovation. The awards were announced in conjunction with the TXU Energy Summit held this week in Arlington.



"TXU Energy is proud to recognize this year's winners and their commitment to smart energy management, ambitious sustainability practices, and leadership in the community," said Gabe Castro, senior vice president of business markets for TXU Energy. "These three winners are proving what's possible and serve as a gold-standard example to their industry peers."

The three North Texas-area winners include:



Leadership in Energy Management – City of Southlake

Located in the heart of the fastest-growing region in the United States, the City of Southlake has positioned itself as a leader in both economic development and environmental responsibility.

The City of Southlake purchases 100% renewable energy for all eligible points of delivery, reducing its carbon footprint and creating a greener environment. Southlake has leveraged its partnership with TXU Energy, using TXU Greenback Rebate dollars to install electric vehicle charging stations at city-owned facilities, providing residents with convenient access to sustainable transportation options.

Leadership in Sustainability – O'Reilly Auto Enterprises

At O'Reilly Auto Parts, sustainability is aligned with the company's culture and integrated into day-to-day operations. O'Reilly is committed to utilizing sustainable business practices to achieve their goal of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. By offering free battery and fluid recycling, properly processing used automotive parts, and working to improve the energy efficiency of its stores, O'Reilly demonstrates a comprehensive approach to sustainability that benefits both the environment and the community.

TXU Energy is proud to power nearly 600 O'Reilly Auto Parts stores in Texas with 100% renewable energy and honor your leadership in this category.

Leadership in Community – PATH

Since 2014, through the TXU Energy Aid program, PATH has provided more than 5,400 clients with $1.3 million in electricity bill payment assistance. Additionally, PATH is a TXU Energy Beat the Heat partner, providing more than 1,500 fans to help Smith County residents stay cool.

PATH volunteers and staff live out the organization's mission daily by serving over 20,000 people from Smith and surrounding counties each year. Their highly personalized approach is designed to empower East Texans to thrive.

Learn more about what TXU Energy can do to help your business or organization achieve its energy and sustainability goals by visiting us on LinkedIn .



About TXU Energy

As the #1 electricity choice of Texans, we're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options, and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST ). REP #10004

SOURCE TXU Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED