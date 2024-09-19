Trainery One Rolls Out Reviewcloud 4.0 With Expanded Performance Management Options

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ReviewCloud, the performance management software within Trainery HCM Solutions, rolls out an expanded set of tools to manage the employee review process

- Mahesh Kumar, Managing Partner, Trainery OneNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ReviewCloud 4.0 rolls out a major expansion to current functionality this week. With the expansion, ReviewCloud has the full features of 360° reviews, ad hoc Check In, 9 Box Grid, Performance Improvement Plans (PIP), and comprehensive Goal Management functionality.The rollout also includes the Individual Development Plan (IDP) talent management tool to help employees achieve their short- and long-term goals, and to connect the individual's career goals to the organization's goals.ReviewCloud allows employers to manage the performance management process through one platform. It is designed to hold managers and employees accountable to achieving success individually, and as part of the organization.The performance management software is a talent management module of Trainery One . Trainery One offers learning and human capital management solutions for small-middle and enterprise level organizations. In addition to ReviewCloud, HCM solutions include CompBldr®, a multi-module compensation management software. Trainery Learning solutions include TraineryLMS, Streamery, TRAKLearning, a training management platform, a Content Library powered by Training Network, and an upcoming product release, TRAKCoaching.ReviewCloud is one of seven products from Trainery One.“Our goal is to help employers build work environments where employee growth can happen, and build meaningful, innovative solutions that meet our client's needs,” said Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director. To learn more about Trainery One solutions visit .ABOUTTrainery OneTM is the brand umbrella for TraineryLEARNING and TraineryHCM SaaS technology solutions. Trainery One has seven talent management solutions, 50K+ users, and 300+ clients located throughout the USA. The brand is an evolution of Training Network, founded in 1980 and acquired by JER HR Group in 2018. Learn more

Karen Pittenger

Trainery One

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Trainery One Reimagining Work

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.