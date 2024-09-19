Offerup Introduces New Home Services Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OfferUp Services connects consumers with local professionals for home projects and more, expanding OfferUp's offerings

OfferUp, the largest mobile marketplace in the U.S. for local buyers and sellers, today announced the launch of its newest offering, OfferUp Services. Expanding beyond the traditional buying and selling of goods, this innovative solution allows users to easily and reliably connect with local professionals for a variety of project needs. From home repairs and cleaning to moving assistance and more, OfferUp Services simplifies the process of finding skilled professionals while providing local service businesses with opportunities to connect with more homeowners.

Through OfferUp Services, users can browse, request quotes, and hire professionals directly within the OfferUp app.

Through OfferUp Services, users can browse, request quotes, and hire professionals directly within the OfferUp app. This resource makes it easy for users to look at past customer ratings and reviews, assess skills and credentials, and reach out to pros with questions on projects from home repairs and maintenance to improvements and personal training. By streamlining the process, OfferUp Services helps users save time and easily find the right help for their projects without the hassle of searching multiple platforms. In addition, OfferUp Services allows businesses to showcase key service offerings to local users in their respective markets, enhancing their community presence and driving engagement through the intuitive OfferUp app experience.

"We're excited to bring OfferUp Services to communities across the country," said OfferUp CEO Todd Dunlap. "With OfferUp's large user base and easy-to-use app, we're confident this new offering will connect local businesses and users in a way that's fresh and innovative. It's a natural extension of what we already offer, creating a one-stop-shop where users can quickly and affordably find solutions for all their local needs."

We're pleased to share that OfferUp Services is powered by Thumbtack at launch, delivering a robust and seamless experience for users and businesses alike. We look forward to adding direct posts in early 2025 to provide more ways for businesses to connect with local audiences.

"Through this partnership, we're connecting OfferUp shoppers with our community of 300,000 local service professionals for any job they need to get done, whether it's moving to a new home or overhauling their landscaping," said Michael Kim, Thumbtack's VP of Business Development. "Millions of homeowners will benefit from the seamless experience powered by this integration, while bringing more business to service professionals all across the country."



OfferUp Services is available now to all users on the OfferUp mobile app. To learn more about OfferUp visit and download the app from the App Store and Google Play Store .

About OfferUp

OfferUp is dedicated to building the simplest and most trustworthy way for people to buy and sell in their communities. As the largest mobile marketplace for local buyers and sellers in the U.S., the company's iOS and Android apps have been in the top five most popular shopping apps lists for more than three years. The privately held company is based in Bellevue, WA and backed by top investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Warburg Pincus, GGV Capital, T Rowe Price, and Coatue Management. For more information, visit our website

and follow us on

Twitter and Facebook

About Thumbtack

We're Thumbtack , a technology company helping millions of people confidently care for and improve their homes. Our homeowners get personalized guidance on what to do and when to do it as well as who to hire from our growing community of 300,000 local service businesses. Every day in every county of the U.S., people turn to Thumbtack to complete small fixes, routine maintenance, and major improvements. With over 10 million 5-star projects and counting, we empower homeowners to take control and local businesses to grow. Accomplish more with Thumbtack.



