Sivers Semiconductors 16-Wavelength WDM Laser Demonstration With Ayar Labs Set To Light Up ECOC 2024

KISTA, Sweden, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors (STO: SIVE), a leading supplier of integrated chips and modules for the most advanced photonics and wireless solutions, in collaboration with Ayar Labs, introduces the industry's first CW-WDM MSA compliant 16-wavelength light source at the upcoming European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) Conference in Frankfurt on September 23-25, 2024.

Sivers Semiconductors will host a joint live demonstration with Ayar Labs, showcasing our 16-wavelength distributed feedback (DFB) laser array, integrated into the Ayar Labs SuperNovaTM light source. The demonstration will be located at our booth, #C106, during the exhibition. Teams from Sivers Semiconductors and Ayar Labs will be available throughout the event to take attendees through the live demonstration.

This cutting-edge joint technology is driving transformative advancements in AI applications. As foundational AI models continue to grow in size and complexity, they demand increased GPU/accelerator processing power and memory capacity.

By integrating optical I/O directly within the GPU or accelerator package, this solution enables communication across the GPU cluster, ensuring scalable and efficient infrastructure to meet the expanding demands of AI workloads. Optical connections also significantly reduce power consumption while delivering 5-10x faster communication speeds within the cluster, optimizing GPU utilization and accelerating AI performance.

Andrew McKee, Managing Director of Sivers Semiconductors' Photonics business unit, added: "We are proud to demonstrate the latest SuperNovaTM light source module incorporating Sivers Semiconductors 16-lambda WDM Laser Array. We continue to deliver industry leading Laser Arrays from our InP100 platform driving performance improvements through increased output powers and higher wavelength count."

"Sivers Semiconductors has been a key partner in our journey to bring high-bandwidth, low-latency optical I/O to market at scale. This demonstration of our second-generation SuperNova light source, combined with Sivers' 16-wavelength laser array, highlights the significant progress we've made together," said Vladimir Stojanovic, CTO of Ayar Labs. "With AI models continuing to grow in size and complexity, our innovative optical solution enables AI scale-up fabrics with unprecedented power, performance, and efficiency, boosting the economics of rapidly evolving AI workloads."

