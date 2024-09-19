AARP Services Announces New Enhanced Offerings For AARP Members This Fall

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

AARP members have the opportunity to utilize newly enhanced personal security, safety and offers from existing member benefit providers, including LifeLockTM by Norton, Tempo by Hilton, and Spark by Hilton. In addition to these expanded offerings, AARP members have access to over 300 discounts and benefits through their AARP membership.

"We are constantly looking for new ways to help our members get value from their membership," said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO. "Travel and security are always top concerns for AARP members, so it's important for us to identify and make available discounts and benefits that meet their needs."



LifeLockTM by Norton – AARP members can save up to 44% off identity theft protection plans that detect and alert you to threats you could miss on your own. If your identity is stolen, LifeLock will help fix it. Terms apply.



Tempo by Hilton – AARP members can save up to 10% off the best available rate and get late checkout until 2:00 PM (when available) as well as receive additional benefits if they are a Hilton Honors member. Members can also register to get instant Hilton Honors Silver status and can keep their Silver status for the next year when they complete two stays within six months.

Spark by Hilton – AARP members can save up to 10% off the best available rate and get late checkout until 2:00 PM (when available) as well as receive additional benefits if they are a Hilton Honors member. Members can also register to get instant Hilton Honors Silver status and can keep their Silver status for the next year when they complete two stays within six months.

For more information about the benefits AARP members have access to, visit aarp/viewbenefits . AARP commercial member benefits are provided by third parties, not by AARP or its affiliates.

About LifeLockTM by Norton

LifeLock is the leader in identity theft protection in the U.S., and part of GenTM (NASDAQ: GEN ), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. Millions of customers trust LifeLock to help protect their identities. LifeLock detects and alerts people to possible identity threats, and its dedicated Identity Restoration Specialists help people restore their identity if they do become a victim. All LifeLock members also have coverage through the LifeLock Million Dollar ProtectionTM Package which provides additional coverage for stolen funds and lawyer and expert support. Learn more at LifeLock.

No one can prevent all cybercrime or prevent all identity theft. LifeLock does not monitor all transactions at all businesses.

† LifeLock does not monitor all transactions at all businesses.

††† Up to $1 million for coverage for lawyers and experts, collectively, if needed, for all plans. Reimbursement and Expense Compensation, each with limits of up to $1 million for Ultimate Plus, up to $100,000 for Advantage and up to $25,000 for Standard. Benefits under the Master Policy are issued and covered by third party insurance companies.



About Tempo by Hilton

Tempo by Hilton

is a stylish, contemporary lifestyle hotel brand designed for the ambitious traveler looking

to maintain a sense of balance and momentum. With the recent debuts of Tempo by Hilton in Times Square and Nashville, with nearly 50 additional properties under development, Tempo by Hilton offers re-imagined guest rooms designed with well-being in mind, dynamic communal spaces for collaboration or focused work, healthy café-style dining developed in partnership with Bluestone Lane, a leading-edge beverage program featuring spirited and free-spirited cocktails, and next-level fitness facilities both in the hotel and with Tempo Wellness Rooms designed to match an at-home experience. Experience Tempo by Hilton by booking at

tempobyhilton

or through the industry-leading

Hilton Honors app . Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Tempo by Hilton at

href="" rel="nofollow" hilton/temp .



About Spark by Hilton

Spark by Hilton

is a premium economy hotel brand at the intersection of value and consistency. Spark provides a reliable and comfortable stay with friendly service for every guest, all at an accessible price. Spark hotels provide a welcoming sense of arrival with colorful accent walls and inspiring artwork. The public spaces provide multi-functional seating, from communal tables to rocking chairs, and guest rooms are comfortable and relaxing with simple, streamlined furniture. In the morning, travelers can enjoy a complimentary signature bagel bar and premium coffee.

Spark's groundbreaking impact on the hotel industry

is credited with

Hilton's recognition as one of

Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies. Learn more about Spark by Hilton at

href="" rel="nofollow" hilton/spar .

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit

, /espanol

or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

