Kelly Marie Tran, Jack De Sena, Chris W. Smith Enter ME MYSELF & THE VOID October 1 On VOD

Me Myself & The Void Poster

Out of Body Indie Dramedy Me Myself & The Void Starring Jack De Sena, Chris W. Smith, & Kelly Marie Tran Debuts Oct 1, 2024 on Major VOD Platforms Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Echobend Pictures is excited to kick off their slate of exciting and original features with the worldwide VOD release of Me Myself & The Void, a black comedy set in the human mind, where a man must confront...himself. Me Myself & The Void debuts on Digital VOD October 1, 2024, including Apple TV and Prime Video.Me Myself & The Void is an Echobend Pictures feature directed by Timothy Hautekiet from a script he co-wrote with Nik Oldershaw. Jack De Sena ("Avatar: The Last Airbender", "All That") stars as a struggling comedian caught at a crossroads in his life, while trapped outside the bounds of space and time. He is forced to question who, where and what he is, reflecting on his life and those in it, including Chris W. Smith (De Sena's comedy partner in their popular sketch comedy channel Chris and Jack) and Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, "Raya and the Last Dragon").Synopsis: A down on his luck stand-up finds himself in a void world, hovering precariously between life and death. It is in this void that our hero, Jack, must discern how he ended up face down on his bathroom floor and find a way out before it's too late.The supporting cast is rounded out by Akilah Hughes, James Babson, Sophia Esperanza, Kristen Carey, Darren Dupree Washington, Danielle Dallas Roosa. The dramedy is produced by Ryan Blewett, Zubin Asaria, and Ryan Turner for Echobend, with Asaria also serving as executive producer.Me Myself & The Void world premiered at Dances with Films and went on to screen at fests around the world. At FilmQuest, Me Myself & The Void won the award for Best Ensemble Cast and scored nominations for Best Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Editing and Best Score.Ahead of the worldwide release, director/co-writer Hautekiet shared:“Above all else, I hope the film offers an engaging mystery with many laughs. I wanted to frame a whodunnit around a relationship and have our hero searching through his own memories for clues to uncover what happened. The film has an emphasis on mental health and seeks to start a conversation about modern relationships, ambition and isolation. This is the film I needed five years ago before I began to take my mental health seriously.”

Me Myself & The Void Trailer

