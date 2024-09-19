Providence Real Estate Selects Funnel's Renter-Centric® CRM To Create An Exceptional Renter Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Funnel CRM and AI solution rolling out across portfolio

Funnel Leasing , the best AI-infused multifamily CRM, today announced its newest client, Providence ("Providence") , an owner-operator of multifamily residential communities since 1985. Providence is rolling out Funnel's multifamily CRM and AI Virtual Leasing Assistant across much of their portfolio.

"Funnel allows for greater operational flexibility and efficiency under our operating model," said Joshua Hinton, Director of IT at Providence. "Their enterprise-grade product suite serves as the technological foundation for much of our vision - empowering our teams while delivering an exceptional experience."

Providence is a fully integrated real estate organization with property, asset, and construction management, as well as, acquisitions, accounting, information technology, and human resource divisions. Its principals have acquired over 65,000 apartment units worth over $7.5 billion.

"We are proud to partner with Providence, and be a part of the technology backbone for their renter experience and flexible operating model," said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel. "Their thoughtful approach to operational efficiency while scaling the impact of their best-performing team members through AI and automation aligns with the value we are known to deliver to our customers."

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win to three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and renters who demand a better customer experience. Funnel's AI and automation-infused CRM is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric® platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

About Providence Real Estate

Providence

and its affiliates have been an active owner-operator of multifamily residential communities since 1985. Providence consists of an experienced group of professionals dedicated to searching for, identifying, acquiring, renovating, and operating multifamily properties in select U.S. markets. Providence is a fully integrated real estate organization with property, asset, and construction management, as well as, acquisitions, accounting, information technology, and human resource divisions. To learn more, please visit .

