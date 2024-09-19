Russian Troops Shell Sadove In Kherson Region, One Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian fired on the village of Sadove, Kherson region, injuring an elderly man in his own yard.

This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“The Russians attacked Sadove. An 82-year-old man who was in the yard of his house was by enemy shelling ,” the report says.

Russia hits facilities in

It is noted that the man sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his shin. Doctors on the spot provided the victim with the necessary medical care.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 18, a man and a woman were injured in Kherson as a result of another attack on civilians from a Russian drone.