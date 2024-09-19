Russian Troops Shell Sadove In Kherson Region, One Wounded
Date
9/19/2024 7:17:01 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired on the village of Sadove, Kherson region, injuring an elderly man in his own yard.
This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“The Russians attacked Sadove. An 82-year-old man who was in the yard of his house was injured by enemy shelling ,” the report says.
Read also:
Russia hits energy
facilities in Sumy
It is noted that the man sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his shin. Doctors on the spot provided the victim with the necessary medical care.
As Ukrinform reported, on September 18, a man and a woman were injured in Kherson as a result of another attack on civilians from a Russian drone.
MENAFN19092024000193011044ID1108691909
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.