EURO 2024 Winner To Announce Retirement From Football
Date
9/19/2024 7:16:57 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Jesus Navas, the Sevilla FC player and EURO 2024 champion with
the Spanish national team, has announced his decision to retire
from professional football in December, Azernews
reports.
The 38-year-old winger revealed his plans during an interview
with Canal Sur Radio, citing chronic pain in his hip that has made
it increasingly difficult for him to perform.
Navas, who has experienced significant discomfort after games,
expressed his intention to continue with Sevilla until the end of
the year.
Throughout his career, Navas has played for both Sevilla and
Manchester City, where he scored 4 goals in 123 appearances from
2013 to 2017. Overall, he has made a total of 692 appearances for
Sevilla across two stints (2003-2013, 2017-2024).
MENAFN19092024000195011045ID1108691906
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.