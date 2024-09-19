عربي


EURO 2024 Winner To Announce Retirement From Football


9/19/2024 7:16:57 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Jesus Navas, the Sevilla FC player and EURO 2024 champion with the Spanish national team, has announced his decision to retire from professional football in December, Azernews reports.

The 38-year-old winger revealed his plans during an interview with Canal Sur Radio, citing chronic pain in his hip that has made it increasingly difficult for him to perform.

Navas, who has experienced significant discomfort after games, expressed his intention to continue with Sevilla until the end of the year.

Throughout his career, Navas has played for both Sevilla and Manchester City, where he scored 4 goals in 123 appearances from 2013 to 2017. Overall, he has made a total of 692 appearances for Sevilla across two stints (2003-2013, 2017-2024).

AzerNews

