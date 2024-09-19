Foundation Stone Laid For“Imarat” Stadium In Aghdam City
Date
9/19/2024 7:16:56 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On September 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the“Imarat” Stadium in the
city of Aghdam, Azernews reports.
